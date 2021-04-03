CONTEST: 2021 Last Freeze Contest

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Ready to bid farewell to winter?
KARE 11's Last Freeze Contest begins March 6, 2021. Enter the contest by guessing the date of our final 32-degree temperature at MSP International.
Those who guess the correct date will be entered into a random drawing for a 48" Horizon Glider with shipping and delivery from By The Yard.
Entries will be accepted through March 21. Official contest rules and details can be found at this link.
Enter with your guesses starting March 6 in the contest tab on the KARE 11 Facebook page, or in the form below.