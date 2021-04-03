CONTEST: 2021 Last Freeze Contest

Correctly guess the date of the last 32-degree temp at MSP for a chance to win a prize from By the Yard.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Ready to bid farewell to winter?

KARE 11's Last Freeze Contest begins March 6, 2021. Enter the contest by guessing the date of our final 32-degree temperature at MSP International.

Those who guess the correct date will be entered into a random drawing for a 48" Horizon Glider with shipping and delivery from By The Yard.

Entries will be accepted through March 21. Official contest rules and details can be found at this link.