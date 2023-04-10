CONTEST: Win a new backyard patio set from By The Yard

Watch KARE 11 Sunrise and KARE 11 News at 6 p.m. for a chance to win a gift card for a brand new patio set from By The Yard!

MINNEAPOLIS — Warm weather is here, which means the KARE 11 Backyard is getting a much-needed Spring refresh. We want to give you a chance to refresh your own backyard after the long Minnesota winter. Watch KARE 11 Sunrise and the 6 p.m. News between Monday, April 10 and Saturday, May 6, for a chance to win a gift card for a brand-new patio set from By The Yard.

One winner will receive a $5,000 gift card from By The Yard to update their backyard patio furniture. The winner will be notified by email on Monday, May 8 and have 48 hours to respond and claim their prize.

To enter, fill out the contest form here or below for an entry to win.

You can enter once each day. Good luck!