Contest: Countdown to meltdown 2022: Guess the ice-out date for Lake Minnetonka

Win a Cruise for 4 people on Lake Minnetonka and nominate an educator to win one as well courtesy of Al & Alma's.
Credit: KARE Staff

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Guess the ice-out date for Lake Minnetonka, and you could win a very spring-themed prize!

You can enter online here, or by using the form below from Friday, March 4 at 4:30 a.m. until Friday, April 1, at 10:00 p.m. 

One Grand Prize Winner will receive a 4-pack of tickets to Al & Alma’s Sunday Brunch Cruise and their nominated educator will also receive 4 tickets to the Sunday Brunch Cruise on Lake Minnetonka that can be used during the 2022 or 2023 season.

Full contest rules can be found at this link.

