Contest: Free viewing of Kristen Wiig's new movie, 'Barb & Star go to Vista Del Mar'

Win one of 10 free 48-hour rentals of the new comedy on Vudu.

"Saturday Night Live" alum Kristen Wiig has a new movie, and you have a chance to check it out for free in a new contest.

Wiig reunites with her "Bridesmaids" co-writer and co-star Annie Mumolo for the new comedy, "Barb & Star go to Vista Del Mar." In the film, Wiig and Mumolo play lifelong friends who leave their Midwestern hometown for the first time on an adventure filled with hilarious moments of friendship, romance, and even an evil villain!

You can win one of 10 free 48-hour rental codes to check out the movie on Vudu, by entering the contest at this link. The contest opens Saturday, Jan. 30 and runs through Monday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. Complete contest rules are available at this link.

Check out the trailer for "Barb & Star go to Vista Del Mar" below:

MORE FROM KARE 11: Embracing the Minnesota winter with Craft and Crew's Ice Games