Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets!

MINNEAPOLIS — Watch the KARE 11 Sunrise show on October 12 for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Minnesota Wild vs. Winnipeg Jets hockey game at the Xcel Energy Center!

Enter by heading to the contests tab on the KARE 11 Facebook page, or by using the form below. You'll be entered into a random drawing for one grand prize winner.