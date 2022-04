Enter for a chance to win 4 seasonal planters from Simple & Grand!

MINNEAPOLIS — Watch the KARE 11 Sunrise show or the KARE 11 Saturday Morning show from Monday, April 25 through Saturday, April, 30 for a chance to win a one-year subscription of planters (delivered quarterly) from Simple and Grand!

Enter by heading to this link, or by using the form below. Must enter by submitting a photo of your mother figure.