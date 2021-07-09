CONTEST: Trampled by Turtles at Treasure Island Amphitheater

Win two tickets to see the show on Saturday, Sept. 18.

WELCH, Minn. — Bluegrass and folk rock group Trampled by Turtles is returning home to Minnesota for a live concert event at Treasure Island Amphitheater at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch.

The band behind such hits as "Alone," "Wait So Long," and "Victory" will be joined by Wilco for the 7 p.m. show on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Tickets are now on available for $47 for reserved seating or $35 for berm general admission seating.

You can win two tickets to see the show by watching KARE 11 Sunrise from Wednesday, Sept. 8 through Friday, Sept. 10 each morning from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.