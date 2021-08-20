CONTEST: Win 2 tickets to see James Taylor at Xcel Energy Center

The "Fire and Rain" singer is coming to St. Paul on Nov. 29.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor is bringing his new tour to the Twin Cities this fall!

The artist behind such hits as "Fire and Rain" and "Something in the Way She Moves" will be coming to Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Nov. 29 with his All-Star Band, along with special guest Jackson Browne.