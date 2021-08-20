CONTEST: Win 2 tickets to see James Taylor at Xcel Energy Center

ST PAUL, Minn. — Legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor is bringing his new tour to the Twin Cities this fall!
The artist behind such hits as "Fire and Rain" and "Something in the Way She Moves" will be coming to Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Nov. 29 with his All-Star Band, along with special guest Jackson Browne.
Tickets for the general public go on sale Aug. 27, but you could win a pair of tickets early with a special contest airing during KARE 11 Saturday on Aug. 21. Enter using the contest form below, or on the KARE 11 Facebook page.