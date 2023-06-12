CONTEST: Win a Prize Pack from Mall of America

Watch KARE 11 Sunrise between June 12-16 for a chance to win a Mall of America Prize Pack!

MINNEAPOLIS — Watch KARE 11 Sunrise between Monday, June 12 and Friday, June 16 for a chance to win a prize pack from the Mall of America.

Five winners will receive a Mall of America Prize Pack containing a collectible Plush Paw Patrol Pup and Tumbler, 4 unlimited ride wristbands to Nickelodeon Universe and a $50 Mall of America Gift Card. The winner will be notified by email on Tuesday, June 20 and have 48 hours to respond and claim their prize.

To enter, fill out the contest form here or below for an entry to win.

You can enter once each day. Good luck!

Full contest rules can be found on this link here.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

