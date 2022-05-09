CONTEST: Win tickets to Kickoff to Summer at the Fair

Tune into our Sunrise or Saturday Morning Show May 9 - May 14 for a chance to win tickets!

MINNEAPOLIS — If you’re looking for a way to kickstart your warm weather plans, look no further!



Back by popular demand, Kickoff to Summer at the Fair is returning, and we are giving away a family four-pack of tickets.

KARE 11 and the Minnesota State Fair have partnered to give three lucky viewers a chance to go on Sunday, May 29 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Three winners will win a family four-pack of tickets and be notified by email on Monday, May 16. The winners will have 48 hours to respond.

To enter, watch the KARE 11 Sunrise show or the Saturday Morning show from Monday, May 9 – Saturday, May 14. Then, fill out the official contest form here or below for an entry to win.

You can enter once each day. Good luck!