CONTEST: Paisley Park Giveaway

Enter to win a pair of VIP experience tickets to Paisley Park!
Credit: Kate Kalan

MINNEAPOLIS — Go to KARE 11's "Contests/Sweepstakes" tab on the KARE 11 Facebook page from May 15 through May 17 for a chance to win a pair of VIP experience tickets to Paisley Park. 

You'll be entered into a random drawing where two winners will be selected. 

Full contest rules can be found at this link.

For almost 30 years, Paisley Park was a home and creative space for the legendary Prince. Now, it serves as everything from a museum to a studio to a concert venue.

The Paisley Experience includes guided tours of:

  • The main floor, including studios where Prince recorded some of his biggest hits
  • The soundstage and concert hall where Prince rehearsed for tours and held exclusive concerts
  • NPG Music Club where Prince held late-night performances

With the VIP Experience, winners will get:

  • A 30-minute longer tour experience
  • Access to additional content, rooms and studio areas
  • A showcase of additional artifacts from the archives

