MINNEAPOLIS — Go to KARE 11's "Contests/Sweepstakes" tab on the KARE 11 Facebook page from May 15 through May 17 for a chance to win a pair of VIP experience tickets to Paisley Park.
You'll be entered into a random drawing where two winners will be selected.
Full contest rules can be found at this link.
For almost 30 years, Paisley Park was a home and creative space for the legendary Prince. Now, it serves as everything from a museum to a studio to a concert venue.
The Paisley Experience includes guided tours of:
- The main floor, including studios where Prince recorded some of his biggest hits
- The soundstage and concert hall where Prince rehearsed for tours and held exclusive concerts
- NPG Music Club where Prince held late-night performances
With the VIP Experience, winners will get:
- A 30-minute longer tour experience
- Access to additional content, rooms and studio areas
- A showcase of additional artifacts from the archives