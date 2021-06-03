x
That's So Minnesota Road Trip Giveaway!

Tune into our Sunrise show each Friday in June for the keyword to enter!
Credit: David Mahlman

MINNEAPOLIS — Join us each Friday this June as the KARE 11 Sunrise team travels across Minnesota!  

Watch the Sunrise show every Friday to get the keyword to enter to win a Prize Pack from the Minnesota Lottery (one winner each week for four weeks).  Find our entry form here.

Check back here each Friday to find a link to the video of our stops, and keep an eye on the KARE 11 Facebook page for opportunities to share your own memories at each location. 

  • June 4: Hastings
  • June 11: Lindstrom
  • June 18: North Shore Kayak: Shipwreck near Split Rock Lighthouse
  • June 25: Cottage Grove/Afton State Park

That’s So Minnesota Road Trip is sponsored by The Minnesota Lottery.

