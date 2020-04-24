Win a grill from Patio Town

Ready, set, grill! Enter to win a Napoleon LEX 485RSIB grill from Patio Town. The grill is made of stainless steel for durability and four stainless steel burners, and includes these features:
- Stainless Steel Grids
- WAVE Pattern Grids (can grill smaller items)
- Stainless Steel Flame tamers
- Rotisserie capable
- Flush mounted side shelf with sear burner, gets to 1000 degree sear in minute’s
- Flush mounted side shelf with cutting board & ice bucket
- Double lined hood for heat retention and easy read thermometer