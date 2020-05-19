GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — This contest kicks off on Monday, May 25 during KARE 11 Sunrise!
Just in time for summer, enter to win a Rainbow playset for your backyard!
The Rainbow Castle model will provide hours of fun for your family. Features include:
- 5.2′ x 5.2′ Castle
- Red, Yellow & Blue Canopy
- 4″ x 4″ Timber Rock Wall Ladder
- 4″ x 4″ Timber Step/Chain Ladder
- 3 Spindle Rails
- Trapeze Combo
- Jacob’s Rope Ladder
- 360º Tire Swing
- Ship’s Wheel
- Binoculars
- Telescope
- 2 Pair Safety Handles
- 10.5′ Scoop Slide
- Grab-N-Go Bar
- 4 Position Swing Beam
- 4 Pair Commercial Swing Hangers
- 3 Sling Swings
- Knotted Rope with Disc
The contest kicks off on Monday, May 25 during KARE 11 Sunrise! You must tune in to learn the word of the day, and enter it here. The contest runs every weekday from Monday, May 25 - Friday, June 6.