Win Flowers for Fall from Simple and Grand

Enter to win a fall planter delivered to your door

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Fall is officially here and what better way to embrace it than with a fall planter for your front step.

KARE 11 and Simple and Grand have partnered to give one lucky viewer a planter delivered right to your front door. The contest starts during our Saturday morning show, September 19 at 8 a.m. Tune into our show to learn more.

To enter, fill out the official entry form by Monday, Sept. 21 at noon, for your entry to win. You can enter once.