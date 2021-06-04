Where to find cooling centers around the metro

If you or someone you know are at risk of overheating as temps move into the 90s this weekend, dozens of locations are open to help cool things down.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota is on the front end of several days of extreme heat. Temperatures are forecast to reach the 90s and possibly break records into the weekend. If you or someone you know are at risk of overheating, you can take advantage of cooling centers established across Hennepin and Ramsey counties.

Hennepin County

Cooling centers across Hennepin County are located at libraries, beaches and pools, government buildings and more. Click here for an interactive map of cooling locations.

If you visit a Hennepin County building, you are required to wear a face covering over your mouth and nose.

Physical distancing measures will be in place.

Ramsey County

Cooling spaces are open to the public during extreme heat. Because of COVID-19, not all spaces located on the county's interactive map may be open.

A link to a website with more information about each location is included on the map.

Remember, the inside of a car can overheat extremely quickly. Do not leave pets, children or vulnerable adults inside a parked car during hot weather. Avoid being outside during the hottest points of the day, but if you have to be outside drink plenty of water, wear loose, lightweight clothing and use sunscreen.

If you plan to beat the heat inside with your own air conditioner, Xcel Energy has some tips for keeping your energy bills low: