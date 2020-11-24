Fatal shooting under investigation in Coon Rapids

The shooting happened in a busy retail area near Highway 10 and Hanson Boulevard.

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — The Anoka County Sheriff's Office confirmed it is investigating a fatal shooting in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard in Coon Rapids, near the intersection of Highway 10 and Hanson Boulevard.

KARE 11 photojournalist David Peterlinz observed officers and emergency crews working a scene located in the parking lot outside of a Cub Foods store in that area.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is expected to release more information in a press release soon.

