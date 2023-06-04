Coon Rapids PD seeking public assistance identifying child struck by vehicle

She is between 8-12 years old, weighs 88 pounds, has long curly brown hair and may be of Latino or African American descent, according to a release from the office.

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — Law enforcement agencies in Coon Rapids are asking the public to help them identify a child who was involved in a crash with a vehicle.

The girl was riding a bicycle when the crash occurred.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred near East River Road NW and Foley Boulevard NW around noon on Sunday and the girl is in serious condition at a local hospital.

She is between 8-12 years old, weighs 88 pounds, has long curly brown hair and may be of Latino or African American descent, according to a release from the office.

She was riding a light blue mountain bike with a yellow front fork, added the statement.

Her clothing is said to include a purple/blue tie-dye bathing suit, pink pajama pants, a black t-shirt, pastel shade flip flops, and a plastic headband with decorative flowers.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the girl is asked to contact Anoka County Dispatch at 763-427-1212.

The incident is under investigation by the Coon Rapids Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

