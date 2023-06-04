Coon Rapids PD seeking public assistance identifying child struck by vehicle

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — Law enforcement agencies in Coon Rapids are asking the public to help them identify a child who was involved in a crash with a vehicle.
The girl was riding a bicycle when the crash occurred.
The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred near East River Road NW and Foley Boulevard NW around noon on Sunday and the girl is in serious condition at a local hospital.
She is between 8-12 years old, weighs 88 pounds, has long curly brown hair and may be of Latino or African American descent, according to a release from the office.
She was riding a light blue mountain bike with a yellow front fork, added the statement.
Her clothing is said to include a purple/blue tie-dye bathing suit, pink pajama pants, a black t-shirt, pastel shade flip flops, and a plastic headband with decorative flowers.
Anyone with any information on the identity of the girl is asked to contact Anoka County Dispatch at 763-427-1212.
The incident is under investigation by the Coon Rapids Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.