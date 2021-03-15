Coon Rapids police shoot armed man pacing through neighborhood

"He was determined to have a violent confrontation," Coon Rapids Police Chief Brad Wise said. The man was hospitalized, where is condition is unknown.

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — Coon Rapids police confirm officers shot an armed man after a confrontation in a residential neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

The man was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital, where his condition is unknown.

Police Chief Brad Wise said officers were responding to a 911 call about a suicidal man at a home in Coon Rapids. Wise said the man came out of the home as officers were trying to negotiate with him, still armed.

"It's important for people to know the officers are very well aware of the sanctity of life and the importance of trying to get somebody in a mental health crisis to a place where they can get treatment and be safe," Wise said. "Apparently he was determined to have a violent confrontation."

Wise said the officers attempted to use "less lethal choices" and repeatedly asked the man to put the gun down, but he said officers were eventually "forced to use their firearms" as the armed man moved several blocks through the neighborhood, ending in the shooting on Drake Circle.

"He was armed with a handgun," Wise said. "The handgun was in his possession for the several minutes that officers were trying to negotiate with him as he was moving throughout the neighborhood."

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is sending its agents and crime scene personnel to the scene.

"I know the officers showed tremendous restraint and were really desperate to avoid using deadly force," Wise said. "Unfortunately they had to use their firearms in this case. Now we're all hoping he's going to survive."