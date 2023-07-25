Corn Fest is set to start shucking at Valleyfair in August

The new food festival will be on Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 19 through Sept. 4, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Shakopee amusement park.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Valleyfair will debut a food festival this summer called Corn Fest.

The Shakopee amusement park promises it will be "a celebration of Minnesota's favorite crop!"

Corn Fest will be held Saturdays and Sundays (as well as Labor Day) from August 19 through Sept. 4. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (park hours are 10 a.m.-10 p.m.)

The food festival will feature new takes on corn dishes and drinks.

"I can't think of a better way to celebrate that late summer sunshine by having cobs of fun at the park," Raul Rehnborg, Valleyfair's vice president and general manager, said in Tuesday's press release. "Corn is not only a staple of Minnesota's harvest season, but it's also one of the state's largest exports and something to be proud of. So, bring the whole family and enjoy a multigenerational cornucopia of fun and tasty experiences!"

Some of the offerings include Rainbow Elote, Corn Ribs, Roasted Corn Queso Fries and Cornbread Funnel Cakes.

Throughout Corn Fest, several different bands will take the Gazebo Stage, such as The Dam Jammers (bluegrass rock), Coyote Wild (classic and current rock and country), King Wilkie's Dream (country) and Bluewater Kings Band (rock and country).

The festival will also feature family-friendly things to do such as making harvest-themed necklaces, and placemats, and creating farm-animal stencil art.

And of course what kind of festival would it be without corn-on-the-cob eating contests? The amusement park will shine a spotlight on the fastest gob that cleans a cob twice a day. Guests can participate in the two contests.

Corn Fest is included with park admission, there is no extra charge.

