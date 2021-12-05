Stillwater corrections officer 'no longer employed' by DOC after videotaped encounter with protestors

Sgt. Paul Gorder, a 30-year employee of the Stillwater correctional facility, clashed with protestors in the video, during which his wife used a racial slur.

STILLWATER, Minn. — A veteran corrections sergeant is no longer employed by the state of Minnesota following a videotaped clash with demonstrators outside a Stillwater home last month.

An email from Minnesota Department of Corrections spokesperson Sarah Fitzgerald says simply that Paul Gorder "is no longer employed by the DOC." Fitzgerald says an investigation into complaints against Gorder is complete, but that the results or discipline against the Minnesota Correctional Facility at Stillwater sergeant will not be made public until the arbitration process is complete.

Gorder was placed on leave in late April after a video clip circulated on social media showing him and his wife shouting at protestors outside the home of Washington County Attorney Pete Orput, who was appointed as special prosecutor to handle the case of Kim Potter. Potter is the former Brooklyn Center police officer charged with second-degree manslaughter for shooting Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.

EARLIER COVERAGE: Stillwater corrections officer on leave after video shows his wife using racist slur toward protesters

Activists who are demanding murder charges against Potter, and the removal of Orput from the case, staged a protest at Orput's Stillwater home April 25. Gorder is a neighbor of the county attorney, and came to confront demonstrators. In a video later posted on Twitter, Gorder and his wife were heard shouting obscenities at the activists, and at one point Gorder's wife uses the n-word.

While Gorder was still on leave, a Maplewood hair salon announced that his wife was no longer an employee. "This behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," read a post on the salon's Facebook page.