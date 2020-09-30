Cougar struck and killed on freeway in Bloomington

While extremely rare, the DNR says cougar sightings are not unheard of in the state of Minnesota.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said a cougar was stuck and killed on Tuesday morning near the intersections of interstates 494 and 35W in Bloomington.

According to a tweet by the DNR, the animal's body is being taken to the DNR Wildlife Research office in Grand Rapids for a necropsy.

Cougar sightings are rare, but not unheard of in the state of Minnesota. According to the DNR's website, the department has verified just 14 cougar sightings in the state since 2007.

A cougar sighting was reported earlier in September near Dodge Center in southern Minnesota.

"There is no evidence that Minnesota has a self-sustaining, breeding population. And, because of their highly secretive nature and tendency to wander, it is nearly impossible to accurately determine how many individual cougars there might be in Minnesota," the DNR website states.

DNR biologists say it's unlikely there have been more than a couple of "wanderer" cougars in the state of Minnesota at any one time in the past three decades, in most cases transient cats from the western Dakotas, where the populations are higher.

The DNR said there have been a number of cases of mistaken identity in Minnesota as well, where reported cougar sightings turned out to be bobcats, coyotes, wolves, or even light colored dogs.