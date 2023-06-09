County attorney: Breezy Point resort deaths a murder-suicide

The victims were identified as Melanie Jansen of Maple Grove and Hannah Parmenter of Elk River. The accused shooter was identified as Michael Toner of Maple Grove.

BREEZY POINT, Minn. — Crow Wing County officials revealed new details about three people who were found shot to death at a Breezy Point, Minnesota resort Tuesday, saying the incident appears to be the result of a murder-suicide.

On Thursday, the attorney’s office identified the victims as Melanie Jansen, 54, of Maple Grove and Hannah Parmenter, 29, of Elk River. The alleged shooter was identified as 59-year-old Michael Toner, also of Maple Grove.

According to a press release from the county attorney’s office, authorities were sent to the Whitebirch Resort on the evening of Sept. 5 after a 911 caller reported looking through the window of one of the resort’s rental units and seeing two people bleeding on the floor. The statement from the attorney’s office said the responding officer peered through a window when he arrived around 8:45 p.m. and also reported seeing people on the floor of the residence.

The statement said when the officer tried to gain entry to the unit, he found it was locked, so he broke through a window adjacent to the front door and was able to reach in and access the lock in order to let himself inside.

When the officer entered the unit, he said he found three people dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

A short time later, a sergeant with the police department arrived at the scene and was briefed on the situation by the initial responding officer. The press release said the officer identified the 911 caller as the son of Jansen and brother of Permenter, who told dispatch he went to the unit to visit his family members but could not get in touch with them when he arrived. That’s when, he told police, he looked through the window and saw a man and woman on the floor with blood around them.

The autopsy results from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office showed Jansen and Parmenter both died from multiple gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled homicides. The results from Toner’s autopsy indicated he died from a single gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a suicide.

Authorities allege Jansen and Toner were involved in a romantic relationship at the time of their deaths.

Crow Wing County officials say the investigation remains open and ongoing, but there’s no lingering threat to the public.

