Couple dies from suspected carbon dioxide poisoning in Mille Lacs cabin

A GoFundMe created to raise money for funeral costs called Moon Lee “a loving father and grandpa” and Mai Ying “the matriarch of the family.

MILLE LACS, Minn. — A Brooklyn Park couple died over the weekend from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in their northern Minnesota cabin.

According to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office, Moon Lee and Mai Ying Lee, both 66, were found inside their cabin in rural Isle, Minnesota by their son on Oct. 16.

The sheriff's office said a "dangerous" level of carbon monoxide was detected inside the cabin, and further investigation determined the CO2 was likely the result of a small charcoal stove being used for heat without proper ventilation.

A GoFundMe started on behalf of the family called Nkaj Xauv Lis (Moon Lee) "a caring and loving father and grandpa," and Niam Nkaj Xauv Lis (Mai Ying Lee) " the matriarch of the family... an affectionate mother, and grandma, always giving her time to help others."

Gao Moua, who organized the GoFundMe, said donations will help with funeral costs for both of his parents.

A funeral for Mai Ying Lee will be held at Legacy Funeral Home from Nov. 12-14, 2022. Moon Lee's funeral will be held at Glenwood Funeral Home from Dec. 10-12, 2022.

