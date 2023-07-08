No charges for 14-year-old arrested over brother's shooting death

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office sent the case back to investigators, saying there is currently insufficient evidence to charge the boy in Markee Jones' death.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A 14-year-old St. Paul boy will be released from juvenile custody without being charged in the shooting death of his younger brother.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office(RCAO) announced Tuesday that the case involving the shooting of 12-year-old Markee Jones was sent back to St. Paul Police for further investigation, saying "At this stage in the investigation, there is not sufficient evidence to proceed with a charging determination."

An RCAO spokesperson says charges could be considered at a future date should police gather additional information on the shooting, which the family of the boys has steadfastly referred to as accidental since the death of Jones on Aug. 5.

St. Paul police responded to the 200 block of Stinson Street early Saturday morning on reports of a juvenile who had been shot. There they found 12-year-old Markee Jones, who was rushed to the hospital but later died of gunshot injuries.

Police eventually took a 14-year-old boy, who family identified as Markee's brother, into custody. The house where Markee was shot belongs to his grandmother. Relatives said guns are not allowed on the premises and called for the person responsible for bringing the loaded weapon there to turn themselves in.

"It's just sad that this person left that piece in their house, and I just feel that if he knows he's wrong – why don't he come through and be accountable for his mistake," said Markee's great aunt Marilyn Hill. "That was not right, to come into my sister's house when she's gone and leave that arm, and not put that arm in safety and have that bullet in that gun."

The Jones family and their supporters were planning a rally for Tuesday night to call for the release of the 14-year-old. Now that that release will happen, it is unclear if the gathering will be held.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

