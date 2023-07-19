2nd defendant sentenced in light rail assault

Kevin York Jr. has already completed his workhouse sentence, and was commended by a judge for the work he's done to improve his life.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — A Twin Cities man was sentenced to probation for his role in an assault last February at a Metro Transit light rail station.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill told Kevin York Jr. he has satisfied the 120-day sentence imposed when he pleaded guilty to third-degree assault by already serving 99 days. As part of the plea deal, a second criminal count was dropped.

During a hearing Wednesday Judge Cahill put York on three years probation but also commended the 23-year-old for the work he has done to improve his life and turn things around. York completed a chemical treatment program while in the workhouse and is currently addressing mental health issues.

"You're to be commended for that, but keep up the good work," Cahill urged. "Because we don't want you back here.

Along with probation, York was ordered to stay law-abiding, drug and alcohol-free, and stay away from the victim, his co-defendant and Metro Transit Stations. He also has to attend drug treatment aftercare sessions and attend anger management classes, among other conditions.

York and co-defendant Keaten Morris each pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the incident, during which a transgender woman was badly beaten and injured. The judge and attorneys on both sides agreed that the crime did not involve gender bias but was motivated by chemical issues and poor judgment.

Keaten Morris was sentenced earlier this week to a year in the workhouse and three years probation. The 19-year-old Morris was sent to the workhouse but will be transferred to a drug treatment center as soon as a bed opens up to deal with a potential fentanyl addiction.

If he violates conditions of the sentence - which include staying in contact with his probation agent, having no contact with the victim or his co-defendant, and staying at least three blocks away from Metro Transit Stations - Morris will be sent back to the workhouse to serve his entire 365-day term.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: