Anton Lazzaro sentenced to 21 years for sex trafficking minors

The one-time GOP strategist was found guilty in March after victims described being showered with money and gifts in exchange for sex.

MINNEAPOLIS — Former GOP strategist Anton "Tony" Lazzaro will serve a 21-year federal sentence for his conviction on charges of sex trafficking minors.

KARE 11's Lou Raguse was in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis when the sentence was read shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday. The courtroom was packed with a crowd of about 50 people, including victims and their families, Lazzaro's girlfriend, U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andy Luger and prominent Twin Cities attorney Jeff Anderson, who is pursuing a civil lawsuit against Lazzaro.

Lazzaro was convicted in late March following a high-profile trial that featured testimony by a number of victims who told jurors they were underage when the defendant had sex with them. The witnesses said Lazzaro plied them with money and gifts in exchange for the sex. Testimony from his former friend and co-defendant Gisela Castro Medina was also key in gaining the convictions.

"Anton Lazzaro was Minnesota's Jeffrey Epstein and now he is going to prison for a very long time," said Melinda Williams of the U.S. Attorney's Office at a press conference following the verdict. "He enticed, recruited and you know he obtained each one of these minors. He had sex with each and every one of them, knowing they were under 18. He bought them. Sex for cash, this for that."

It took jurors only hours of deliberation before finding Lazzaro guilty on one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor and five counts of sex trafficking of a minor.

Defense attorney Daniel Gerdts said Lazzaro's lifestyle may not sit well with many, but that did not make him guilty of the charges.

"The prosecution clearly disapproves of Mr. Lazzaro's playboy lifestyle, and frankly as the father of three daughters, so do I," Gerdts told jurors, "But the only reason we're here is to determine if he's guilty of sex trafficking. That allegation is unfounded."

Court documents reflect a request by federal prosecutors that Lazzaro be sentenced to 30 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release and restitution for his victims. Lazzaro's defense team is calling for a maximum of 10 years imprisonment.

Sentencing is to get underway Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. KARE 11's Lou Raguse has followed this case since its inception and will be in the courtroom for the proceedings.

