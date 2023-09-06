Adam Fravel appears in court on charges of first-degree murder

Winona County District Court Judge Nancy Buytendorp reset Fravel's bail at $3 million, or $2 million with a list of conditions.

WINONA, Minn. — A judge on Tuesday increased bail for the man accused of killing Maddi Kingsbury, as he appeared in court for the first time since being indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree murder.

Adam Fravel, who appeared in Winona County District Court on Oct. 3, is now charged with first-degree murder with premeditation, first-degree murder with a past pattern of domestic abuse, intentional second-degree murder without premeditation, and unintentional second-degree murder while committing a felony.

Fravel's appearance came one day after documents were filed on the grand jury indictment. During a hearing that was largely procedural, Judge Nancy Buytendorp granted a request by the state to increase the defendant's bail to $3 million, or $2 million with a long list of conditions.

The defense objected to the increase, saying Fravel remains in jail with existing conditions of $2 million bail outright, or $1 million with conditions.

"Madeline Kingsbury has died. You can’t kill her spirit and you can’t silence her voice. You’re going to be hearing a lot from Madeline moving ahead," said David Kingsbury, Maddi's father.

In another matter, Fravel's attorney waived his right to a speedy hearing, citing new discovery evidence that the defense team has to go through. Both sides agreed to meet in court again on Dec. 14.

KARE 11's Lou Raguse was in the courtroom for the hearing and reported that Fravel's parents and sister sat on one side of the courtroom, while Kingsbury's parents, sister, and a large group of friends sat on the other side. A dozen or more lawyers and detectives were also present, with seven Winona County deputies standing guard.

Outside the courthouse following the hearing Raguse spoke with Fravel's sister, who expressed her belief that he is innocent and that investigators should look for alternate suspects.

"I just, in my heart, I know they’ve got the wrong guy. And justice can’t be done if they have the wrong person," Theresa Sis said.

Sis also disputed allegations that he was abusive to Kingsbury, the mother of Fravel's two children, during the course of their relationship.

Raguse asked Sis about the evidence tying Fravel to the crime, including the location where Maddi's body was found and Fravel's admission that he was in that area. She expressed disbelief that Fravel put the body there.

"Who’s dumb enough to do that? Why would a person do that if it would tie you to it in some way, some way, hypothetically? It doesn’t make sense. Someone else had to have done it. We just need help proving it," Sis said.

The Kingsburys didn't want to directly address the Fravel family's comments.

"It's going to be up to the judge and the jury to determine his guilt or innocence. We do believe the right person has been arrested and charged with the appropriate offenses," David Kingsbury said.

Maddi's mother Krista Naber and sister Megan Kingsbury said they hope to raise awareness for domestic abuse. They find meaning in Fravel's additional charge that alleged a pattern of domestic violence.

"It’s a lot of hindsight. You don’t realize what’s happening at the time. Now fast-forward when there’s a charge that includes that, it’s solidifying I guess," Megan Kingsbury said. "If we can help anybody else who is kind of going through the same thing, that’s a big thing for us now too."

"This is all becoming bigger than Maddi," Naber said.

Maddi's children are being cared for by David and his wife Cathy Kingsbury, who played a big role in raising Maddi. Cathy said the children are doing well, but they are aware what happened to their mom.

