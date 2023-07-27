Stillwater bar to avoid prosecution after allegation of serving alcohol to a minor

Brian's Bar and Grill does not admit liability in the case involving an unnamed underage patron.

STILLWATER, Minn. — EDITOR'S NOTE: This story corrects a previous version of this article which reported inaccurate information about the case and persons involved.

A Stillwater bar has reached an "agreement to suspend prosecution" in connection with a charge of allegedly serving alcohol to a minor.

According to court documents, prosecution will be suspended against Brian's Bar and Grill in Stillwater for one year, if the bar pays court costs and does not commit similar offenses during that time. There is no admission of liability, according to the bar's attorney.

The agreement stems from an accusation that the bar allegedly served alcohol to an unnamed underage patron in December 2022.

This agreement is not connected to the widely publicized death of college student George Musser, who died after leaving Brian's Bar and Grill in extreme cold in December 2022. The bar's attorney said the investigation in that case ultimately showed Brian's Bar never served alcohol to Musser, and an amended criminal complaint was filed in the case to reflect that fact.





