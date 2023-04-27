Plea hearing set for former MPD officer charged in motorist's death

A hearing is set for 3 p.m. Thursday for Brian Cummings, accused of driving up to 100 mph during a 2021 pursuit and fatally hitting an SUV driven by Leneal Frazier.

Court documents suggest a deal has been reached in the case of a former Minneapolis police officer accused of fatally hitting another motorist during a 2021 high-speed pursuit.

A plea hearing is set for 3 p.m. for Brian Cummings, charged with manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide in the death of 40-year-old Leneal Frazier of Minneapolis. Cummings was set to go on trial Monday following a series of delays in the case.

The criminal complaint filed against the former officer alleges that Cummings was pursuing the driver of a stolen vehicle early the morning of July 6, 2021, reaching speeds near 100 miles per hour for nearly 20 blocks. The chase wound through north Minneapolis, including residential neighborhoods.

Eventually, prosecutors say, Cummings ran a red light at Lyndale and 41st Avenues North and collided with a Jeep driven by Frazier, who died from the significant injuries he sustained in the crash.

Accident reconstruction specialists accessed technology installed in Cummings’ squad car and reviewed area surveillance footage, the complaint says, and eventually determined the officer hit Frazier’s Jeep at roughly 78 mph.

Then-Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman's office said the collision "can be attributed to the Defendant for failure to operate his vehicle with due regard for the safety of other motorists.”

Charges were also eventually filed in the case against James Jones-Drain, who authorities say led the officer on the chase after stealing a Kia Sportage. Jones-Drain was charged with both fleeing an officer resulting in death and two counts of theft involving the alleged carjacking of the Kia.

