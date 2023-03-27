Colleen Larson sentenced in shooting of MPD forensic scientist

A judge handed down a 16 1/2 year sentence against Larson for aiding and abetting 1st-degree attempted murder.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota woman has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison after admitting to her role in the attempted murder of another woman last year.

Colleen Larson pleaded guilty last month to aiding and abetting first-degree attempted murder in the case. Larson was accused of shooting Nicki Ford, formerly known as Nicki Lenway, who is the ex-girlfriend of her then-boyfriend, Timothy Amacher. Ford was shot twice outside of a supervised parenting center on University Avenue near the University of Minnesota in April 2022.

Ford, a forensic scientist with the Minneapolis Police Department, survived the point-blank shooting and has recovered, although she has permanent scars.

Colleen Larson received a 16.5-year sentence for aiding and abetting 1st degree attempted murder for the shooting of MPD forensic scientist Nicole Ford. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 27, 2023

Amacher and Ford share a 5-year-old son and their custody battle had been contentious prior to the shooting. Larson was a former taekwondo student of Amacher who moved in with him when she turned 18. The two were dating at the time of the shooting.

During her plea hearing in February, Larson told the court she shot Ford so Amacher could raise his son alone. She also admitted there is no lawful or justifiable reason for her actions that night.

However, at the sentencing, shooting survivor Nicki Ford said she's learned Larson is still in love with Amacher.

In Ford's victim impact statement, she said, "I don't know what's worse, a vindictive ex... or a stranger [who would try to kill me]" — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 27, 2023

Judge Shereen Askalani said she might have given a lower sentence, but said Larson appears to show no remorse to Ford and her family.

Larson's father wrote a letter to the judge that said there had to be extreme pressure from Amacher in order to make Larson snap. He says Amacher had manipulated their entire family into believing he was the victim in the child custody battles he was having with Ford.

In a brief statement to the court, Larson said, "I deserve prison time... a simple apology cannot cover what I did."

Watch more local news: