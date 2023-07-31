Defendant gets probation, public service in Truffle Hill burglary

Alexander Running admitted his role in burglarizing the Excelsior chocolate shop, causing nearly $25,000 in damage right before the onset of the busy holiday season.

MINNEAPOLIS — A McCleod County man will serve three years probation and complete 10 days of community service for his role in burglarizing a small business in Excelsior as the holiday shopping season was about to begin.

Alexander Running, age 20, previously admitted to breaking into Truffle Hill Chocolates the morning of Nov. 30, 2022. When officers were dispatched to the store they found a window broken and learned that a fire extinguisher had been sprayed inside the building, contaminating the store's entire inventory of chocolate. A computer and cash from the store's register were also stolen.

The estimated loss from the incident was nearly $25,000.

Running and an accomplice were arrested after being discovered in a stolen vehicle. A criminal complaint details how he at first denied involvement in the Truffle Hill break-in, but later returned on his own and told police he helped carry out the burglary. Investigators say Running's accomplice, Karsten Aleksey Luttschwager, later turned himself in on Dec. 29 and also admitted to carrying out the burglary.

During a Zoom sentencing hearing both the state and the defense referred to Running's difficult upbringing and the role it played in his decision-making. Hennepin County Judge Melissa Houghtaling sentenced Running to 3 years probation and 10 days on a sentencing-to-service crew. If he completes probation requirements successfully, the burglary charge will come off the books.

Restitution with his victims will be addressed within 30 days. Judge Houghtaling ordered that Running remain law-abiding, refrain from using drugs or alcohol, and complete a mental health examination and follow all recommendations.

Because he is currently living in Lester Prairie, Running's probation case was handed off from Hennepin to McCleod County.

