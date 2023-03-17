Derek Chauvin sentenced to 13 months tax evasion

The disgraced Minneapolis cop won't serve a day of the new sentence, as he will get credit for prison time served.

Example video title will go here for this video

Editor's note: The video above first aired on Jan. 18, 2023.

Disgraced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced Friday to 13 months in prison for tax evasion, a penalty he won't serve a day of.

Chauvin appeared for the sentencing hearing in Washington County via Zoom from a prison in Tuscon, AZ, where he is serving time for the murder of George Floyd. He explained to those attending that he and his now ex-wife Kellie Chauvin were having financial difficulties at the time that resulted in charges being filed. Chauvin said a family member gave them significant funds to pay off their tax debt from a previous year, but they'd been playing catchup ever since.

The former couple admitted earlier that they did not file their MN taxes for multiple years.

KARE 11's Lou Raguse was monitoring the hearing and reports that when Kellie Chauvin is sentenced in May, the judge will sign a restitution order that requires the two to pay back nearly $38,000 in taxes.

When his ex-wife Kellie Chauvin is sentenced in May, the judge will sign a restitution order that they have to pay back nearly $38,000 in taxes.



The former couple admitted they did not file their MN taxes for multiple years. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 17, 2023

In July of 2022 Chauvin was sentenced to 21 years in prison on federal charges that he violated George Floyd's civil rights at the time of Floyd's murder in May 2020.

Judge Paul Magnusson gave Chauvin credit for the seven months he already served, bringing his sentence moving forward to 245 months, or just over 20 years.

Chauvin's federal plea deal called for the former cop to serve his federal and state sentences at the same time, and for him to be transferred from a Minnesota state prison to a federal prison where experts say Chauvin likely will be safer and may be held under less restrictive conditions.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more on the Trial of Derek Chauvin: