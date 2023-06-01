Driver sentenced to 42 months in death of U of M researcher

Kenneth Spencer told the courtroom he "wishes he could trade places" with Ebony Miller, who died when Spencer ran into her vehicle at 75 mph while drunk.

A Maple Grove man was sentenced to less than four years in prison for causing the death of a U of M researcher who dreamed of becoming a doctor.

Kenneth Spencer apologized Thursday in Hennepin County District Court before he was sentenced to 42 months (3 and 1/2 years) in the fatal crash that killed 24-year-old Ebony Miller in November of 2022. In March Spencer entered a guilty plea in the case, admitting he was drunk and driving 75 in a 30 mph zone when he ran a red light and struck Miller's vehicle.

When given the opportunity to speak in court, the 25-year-old Spencer told Miller's family "he wishes he could trade places" with her. A criminal complaint filed against him alleged Spencer smoked marijuana before the crash, and his blood alcohol concentration was nearly twice the legal limit to drive in Minnesota.

Prosecutors say Spencer's driving privileges were revoked at the time of the collision, and that he had a prior loss of his license for driving impaired in 2021.

Ebony Miller came to Minnesota from her birthplace in the Bahamas and was working as a researcher at the U at the time of the fatal crash near the intersection of 10th Avenue Southeast and University Avenue.

"She was coming home from her second job when she was struck and killed," her father Kermit Miller told KARE 11 shortly after his daughter's death. "My world collapsed. My child... I know that she was so careful, such a careful driver, and it broke me."

"I was so proud of her," Miller added. "We come from a small island nation and she had to overcome so many obstacles just to get into the U.S."

