Fleeing driver gets nearly 23 years for fatal crash that killed child

Hakeem Muhammad apologized to the family of the 6-year-old victim before Judge Peter Cahill sentenced him to 273 months in prison, with credit for 335 days.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man will serve a prison sentence of nearly 23 years for fleeing police and causing a crash that killed a 6-year-old girl and severely injured her teenage sister.

As part of a plea deal in the case, 29-year-old Hakeem Waheed Muhammad admitted guilt to two felony counts, one of fleeing police resulting in death and the other fleeing police resulting in great bodily harm. Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Hakeem Muhammad consecutively to terms of 252 and 21 months, meaning the combined sentence amounts to 273 months or 22.75 years.

Minnesota law calls for him to serve 2/3 of that, or just over 17 years. He will be given credit for nearly a year served in jail. Two other charges were dropped as part of the deal.

The criminal complaint filed against Muhammad says he was wanted on a warrant involving a fatal shooting and being pursued by police on July 15, 2022, when he collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 53rd and Humboldt Avenues North in Brooklyn Center. Five people were in that vehicle when the defendant ran into it at an estimated 94 miles per hour.

The collision killed the 6-year-old, and left her then-15-year-old sister with a traumatic brain injury, bruising to her liver and internal bleeding. Three others in the vehicle that was struck suffered less severe injuries.

Before the sentencing Muhammad apologized for the fatal crash, calling his actions "a mistake." Judge Cahill stopped him mid-sentence.

"It wasn't a mistake ... it was intentional, outrageous conduct," Cahill said.

Along with the prison sentence, Muhammad will have to provide a DNA sample for the state registry and is banned from owning or possessing firearms for the remainder of his life.

