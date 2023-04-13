Former VFW leader sentenced to nearly 24 years in woman's murder

Richard Melvin Peterson II pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Amanda Jo Vangrinsven, who he then buried on his property.

CAMBRIDGE, Minnesota — A man who served in the military and then as Vice Commander of his local VFW is now a convicted murderer who will serve a prison sentence of nearly 24 years for his role in the death of an Isanti County woman.

On Thursday Isanti County Judge Krista Martin sentenced Richard Melvin Peterson II to 285 months behind bars, of which he will serve two-thirds, or the equivalent of nearly 16 years. Peterson previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Amanda Jo Vangrinsven on the night of Aug. 5, 2021.

"She was a young woman barely into her 30s but her voice has been silenced forever by the defendant's act of violence against her," Judge Martin told the courtroom. "We will never know in what ways this world would have benefitted from the contributions Amanda would have undoubtedly made."

Prosecutors say Vangrinsven was at her place of work, the Isanti VFW, on a day off when she encountered Peterson, who was then Vice Commander of the organization. Friends say Amanda was intoxicated, and were concerned when she and Peterson began touching each other and showing affection as they knew he was married.

A criminal complaint alleges that another patron volunteered to drive Vangrinsven home but Peterson intervened and said he would. He reportedly drove the victim to another bar instead and then back to his property where he shot Vangrinsven and buried her body with a bucket loader.

In his guilty plea, Peterson admitted to allegations the state had compiled and agreed with prosecutors that there was enough evidence for a jury to find him guilty. His attorney said in court that the defendant had expressed remorse and taken responsibility for his actions.

"I know you have a zero criminal history score," Judge Martin said, acknowledging that Peterson has not been in trouble before, "that there's a description of your military service, your community service prior to Aug. 5, 2021, but on that night you committed a heinous act, one that took the life of an innocent young woman, a young woman you were entrusted to safely see home."

Of the 23.75-year prison sentence, Peterson was ordered to serve a minimum of 190 months (nearly 16 years). Upon release, he will be supervised for an additional 95 months.

