Lazzaro back on the stand as sex trafficking trial nears a close

The former Republican strategist decided to testify when his defense team began building its case Tuesday afternoon.

MINNEAPOLIS — The sex trafficking trial of former Republican strategist Anton "Tony" Lazzaro is winding to a close, with the defendant scheduled to retake the stand for cross-examination from prosecutors.

Proceedings are late getting started Wednesday due to a scheduling issue. When they do get underway, now set for approximately 12:45 p.m., the defense will resume direct questioning with prosecutors set to follow.

Lazzaro announced his intention to testify in his own defense Tuesday afternoon as his legal team began constructing its case.

Defense attorneys called a handful of witnesses, including Lazzaro's current girlfriend Kira Costal, before calling the defendant to the stand. The team indicated Lazzaro will be its final witness.

During testimony Tuesday Lazzaro told jurors about his childhood in California, and said his journey to the Midwest started by moving to South Dakota with someone he met on the dating website "Seeking Arrangement." When they broke up he relocated to the Twin Cities.

Lazzaro testified that Seeking Arrangement is no different than the dating site "Match.com" except it is tailored to rich people. He talked about meeting co-defendant Gisela Castro Medina on the site, then talked with her on phone and was drawn to her. He said his relationship with her was "brother-sister-like." He disagrees with her "father-figure" characterization of him.

Lazzaro said the conversation or meeting with Castro Medina where he asked her to be his recruiter of girls never happened. "That never ever took place," Lazzaro testified.

