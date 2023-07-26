MOA shooter sentenced to 36 months

A Hennepin County judge acknowledged that Shamar Lark and his friends were attacked, but said he had options to retreat and pulled a gun instead.

A young man who terrified shoppers at Mall of America by pulling a gun and firing following an altercation will serve a three-year sentence for his crime.

Hennepin County Assistant Chief Judge Kerry Meyer handed down the sentence Wednesday morning against 22-year-old Shamar Lark, despite pleas by the defendant and his attorney for probation. Lark will serve two-thirds of the sentence (24 months) as called for by Minnesota law while being credited for 250 days already served.

The incident unfolded the afternoon of Aug. 4, 2022, when Lark and co-defendant Rashad May were shopping at MOA and were approached and assaulted by a group of men. Prosecutors acknowledge May was sucker punched by one of the men, but instead of retreating, they say Lark pulled a handgun and began firing, endangering innocent people who were nearby.

Lark and May fled Minnesota. A nationwide manhunt was launched and the two were arrested a week later in Chicago.

In court Wednesday, Lark told Judge Meyer he feared for his life and only pulled the weapon to defend himself and May.

“I was really scared, saw trouble coming my way and I didn’t know where to turn,” he said. Lark apologized to those impacted by the shooting but asked them to put themselves in his shoes. "The decisions I made, they affected me and my family, people I’m close to. I was scared for my life, I want you guys to know that for sure. I’m not a bad person.”

Defense attorney Bruce Rivers told the court Lark and May were misidentified as gang members, and said that was the reason for the MOA attack. He said since being released on house arrest Lark has remained crime-free, done everything he can to turn the page and truly “has remorse” for his actions.

Judge Meyer agreed that Lark has made strides since the shooting, but underlined the fact he was charged two times previously for carrying a gun in public and was actually on probation at the time of the MOA incident. She also noted that security video underlined the fact that Lark had the opportunity to flee their attackers, but chose to fire his gun instead.

“You had the option to keep retreating, which is what the law requires,” Judge Meyer insisted.

Lark had previously entered a guilty plea to second-degree assault, while two additional charges were dropped. Along with his three-year sentence, the defendant was ordered to submit a DNA sample and to not possess weapons for the remainder of his life. If he violates that condition, Judge Meyer told Lark he will immediately be sentenced to 60 months in prison and could face federal charges as well.

May previously pleaded guilty to aiding an offender to avoid arrest, allowing for a charge of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon to be dismissed. He was sentenced to 117 days in the workhouse, and began serving that time July 11.

