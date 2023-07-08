Murder charges filed in death of Isanti County nurse

Prosecutors say 39-year-old Mike Larry Carda fatally shot his wife Sarah three times in the head and then fired three shots at a responding deputy.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on Aug. 7, 2023

A Chisago County man already involved with a domestic assault case is now charged with murder after authorities say he fatally shot his wife during an argument last Friday.

Mike Larry Carda appeared for a hearing via Zoom Monday, charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

A criminal complaint says deputies were dispatched to a home in Fish Lake Township just before noon on Oct. 6 on reports of a domestic incident. The responding Chisago County sheriff's deputy was told that the address had been flagged as having a large number of weapons inside, and a family member could hear loud arguing from within the home.

Prosecutors say the deputy arrived and could hear arguing from 40 yards away from the home. He approached the structure knocked on the door and announced that he was from the sheriff's office. After getting no response and finding the front door was locked, the deputy went to windows on the side of the home, knocked on the glass and announced his presence. At that point, the deputy reportedly heard a female voice say "he has a gun."

At that point, court documents allege that shots rang out from inside the home, and the deputy backed off. He reportedly was just two feet from the window he had knocked on when three bullets were fired through the glass at what investigators say was "head level." The deputy then heard what he described as one more muffled shot from inside the house.

Numerous law enforcement officers, including SWAT Team members, arrived on the scene and attempted to get the suspect, Mike Carda, to surrender. A window was removed from the home and a drone was flown inside, showing Carda with guns and his wife, 35-year-old Sarah Jane Carda, lying on a bed suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She appeared to be dead.

The defendant was told repeatedly to exit the home but he refused. Ultimately a K-9 was used to secure the suspect and he was arrested. Investigators say a handgun was discovered in the bed where the defendant had been.

Prosecutors say Mike Carda already had a pending domestic assault case involving his wife on the books and was under a no-contact order.

An autopsy revealed that Sarah Carda had suffered three gunshot wounds to her head. The victim was a registered nurse who worked as a nurse at the Isanti County Correctional Facility.

During Monday's Zoom appearance, Mike Carda had to be roused from a bed in his jail cell and sat wrapped in a blanket, refusing to respond to questions from Chisago County District Judge Jesse Seabrooks. About halfway through the hearing he laid back down in his bed, audibly whimpering.

Judge Seabrooks ordered Carda held on $2 million bail with no conditions. The defendant was ordered to undergo a Rule 20 examination to determine his mental competency before a review hearing, currently set for Oct. 24.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and needs help, call 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788 to be connected with someone from the National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline includes more options for support and identifiers of abuse on its website.

For Minnesota residents, Cornerstone MN offers resources and safe housing for domestic abuse survivors and crime victims. Call 1-866-223-1111 or chat online with the crisis hotline.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: