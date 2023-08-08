Fugitive wanted on North Dakota drug trafficking charges captured in Mexico

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 33-year-old Deanna Marie Gerads will be transported from Houston to North Dakota for an initial appearance on distribution charges.

FARGO, N.D. — A fugitive wanted on drug trafficking charges will soon be on her way back to the Midwest after being captured by authorities in Mexico last week.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 33-year-old Deanna Marie Gerads of St. Cloud was apprehended Aug. 1 after a year on the run following narcotics trafficking charges in North Dakota. Gerads appeared in federal court in Houston, Texas Aug. 3 on a warrant, charging her with conspiracy to distribute and import controlled substances into the U.S.

A judge ordered that she remain in custody and be transported to North Dakota by U.S. Marshals for an initial appearance.

Authorities say Gerads' case is part of “Operation Unfinished Business II,” an Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation into the international trafficking of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl. It involves investigators from the FBI, DEA, St. Cloud Police, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, Sartell Police, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Internal Revenue Service – CID, Fargo Police, West Fargo Police, Minnesota BCA.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: