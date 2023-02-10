Jury begins Deliberations in Firkus murder trial

Nick Firkus is charged in the 2010 fatal shooting of his wife Heidi after prosecutors say he staged a scenario involving a break-in and struggle.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Jurors are deliberating the fate of Nick Firkus, accused of murdering his wife in their St. Paul home nearly 13 years ago, reportedly just one day before they were to be foreclosed on.

Firkus is accused of shooting his wife Heidi in 2010 and staging a break-in and struggle in their home to throw investigators off the trail. No charges were filed and the investigation eventually went cold until St. Paul homicide sergeant Niki Sipes put "fresh eyes" on the case in 2019. St. Paul police, the FBI and agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) put together enough evidence to charge Firkus with murder in 2021.

Jurors listened to closing arguments from both the state and Firkus's defense team, received instructions from Ramsey County Chief Judge Leonardo Castro and then left the courtroom to begin deliberations shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday.

9:12 a.m. - Prosecution closing arguments

During its closing, the state painted a picture of Heidi Firkus as a person beloved by many, married to a man with secrets. "It was not a fictitious stranger, it was the stranger she married," said prosecutor Rachel Kraker, alleging that Nick Firkus hid the couple's mounting financial woes from Heidi and that the couple was going to lose the home they lived in.

Kraker told jurors that Heidi had friends and co-workers who adored her, a core group that would support her. “She was fun. She was wonderful and if people had to pick a side, it was going to be hers.” Kraker said that Nick Firkus took Heidi's life to save his reputation. “This is not just about being kicked out of a house. This is about being exposed and Nick Firkus could not let that happen.”

The state then referenced a mountain of evidence introduced during the trial, ranging from police interviews with the defendant about the alleged intruder to DNA from the crime scene and a journal entry in which Nick Firkus considers telling Heidi about their disastrous financial situation. They argued that the staging of the fatal shooting proves premeditation, the necessary element for a first-degree murder conviction.

"The darkness of shame, guilt, and desperation can cloud a person’s mind, can let them think they have choices that are bad choices but it doesn’t mean Nick Firkus didn’t plan what he meant to do that morning," Kraker argued. "He may have intended to take his life as well and changed his mind. We’ll never know. But he absolutely made the decision to end his wife’s life and for that, he is guilty."

The prosecution rested shortly after 10 a.m.

10:03 a.m. - Defense closing arguments

The defense began its closing argument by asserting that Nick and Heidi Firkus were a loving couple, and that the state is asking them to speculate and draw a conclusion that Nick acted irrationally and planned a murder.

“You don’t kill the love of your life to spare yourself from momentary embarrassment,” insisted defense attorney Robert Richman.

Richman assailed the state for lack of hard evidence and what he called "psychobabble" in trying to explain its theory that Nick Firkus killed Heidi because they were going to lose their home. The defense also showed photos of the crime scene to support Nick's story that an intruder is responsible for his wife's death, and said police never considered another suspect.

Finally, Richman reminded the panel that Nick Firkus is presumed innocent according to the law, with the burden of proof falling on the prosecution to prove the fatal shooting didn’t happen the way he said it did. If there is even a possibility there was an intruder, Richman insisted, then Nick Firkus must be found not guilty.

“The issue is not whether Heidi knew about the foreclosure... the issue is, has the prosecution proven that there was no intruder, that Nick killed his wife in cold blood?" Richman asked. "For 13 long years, Nick Firkus has waited to clear his name. His life is now in your hands. It’s long past the time for justice to be done in this case. There is only one verdict consistent with the evidence. Nick Firkus is not guilty."

After a short break, jurors will hear instructions from the judge and begin deliberations.

