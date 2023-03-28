Lazzaro to testify in his sex trafficking trial

The decision was announced early Tuesday afternoon after prosecutors rested their case following five days of testimony.

MINNEAPOLIS — The biggest question in the high-profile sex trafficking trial of former Republican strategist Anton Lazzaro has been answered, with the revelation that he will testify in his own defense.

Lazzaro's legal team revealed their decision Tuesday afternoon after the government rested its case. KARE 11's Lou Raguse is in federal court, and says the defense plans to call up to six witnesses, with Lazzaro being the last.

When asked by Judge Patrick Schiltz if he wanted to testify, Lazzaro answered, "Do I have to tell you now?" before answering "Yes." Lazzaro's attorney made the standard motion for judgment of acquittal, which Judge Schiltz denied.

Before resting, prosecutors called their final witness, FBI agent Richard Waller. Waller walked the jury panel through search warrants and digital forensics the FBI used to gather evidence in the alleged scheme to recruit young girls to have sex with Lazzaro for money. He told them about an account the defendant opened on a sugar daddy site called "Seeking Arrangement."

"I know I’m younger and better looking than 99% of guys on here but… Love using the site because of ease meeting girls 10 years younger than me," Lazzaro reportedly posted.

Waller went over and corroborated the testimony of the five alleged victims based on electronic communications. He also told jurors that search warrants in the case were done "by the book" and refuted accusations from Lazzaro that the warrants were executed in a pre-dawn raid.

The strongest building blocks for the prosecution's sex trafficking case came from those five alleged victims and Lazzaro's co-conspirator, Gisele Castro Medina, who testified that her relationship with the defendant began as a sex-for-money proposition before he asked her to start recruiting young girls for him.

"Over time I learned he wanted younger girls around 16 and up. I didn’t have a lot of friends much older than me so my age was the cap," Castro Medina testified.

"Sixteen to 18 was the cap?" prosecutor Melinda Williams asked.

"Yes. Preferably white. No tattoos. Very thin," she answered. "What he calls 'broken girls. Sluts. Whores. I was referring to myself as a slut, whore, broken girl," Castro Medina testified.

"Looking back, what do you think?" Williams asked.

"I think it's disgusting and I think it's horrible and I think it never should have happened," she answered.

While it is unclear who the defense team will call as witnesses besides Lazzaro, their strategy is not a mystery. During opening statements his defense team told the jury they will hear from witnesses who will testify the alleged victims were seen laughing and looked confident, not afraid before and after their encounters with Lazzaro. His attorneys also described Lazzaro as "socially awkward," and said he gave gifts to people so they would hang out with him during the pandemic.

"Some he had sex with, most of them he did not," said defense attorney Thomas Beito during opening statements last Wednesday, insisting that any sexual encounters were consensual.

