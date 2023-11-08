Shooter sentenced to 30 years in murder of 12-year-old boy

Jeremiah Marquise Grady pled guilty to second-degree murder and attempted murder after fatally shooting 12-year-old London Bean and wounding another person.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man will serve a sentence of 30 years in prison after admitting to firing the bullet that killed a 12-year-old boy back in 2021.

Jeremiah Marquise Grady was in Hennepin County District Court Friday morning to be sentenced for murdering London Bean and wounding another juvenile on Sept. 8, 2021. Prosecutors say Bean was in an altercation with Grady's younger brother when the defendant walked up to the younger boy and shot him twice.

While the shooter was wearing a mask, both witnesses at the scene and surveillance video identified Grady, now 20 years old, as the shooter but police couldn't locate him. The defendant's mother and community partners worked with police to arrange a peaceful arrest nearly two months after the shooting.

Bean's grandmother sobbed uncontrollably in court as she described the pain of the loss, lamenting that London didn't even get the opportunity to become a teenager. “That’s what hurts the most… they can just tell me you intentionally killed a 12-year-old over a child’s fight,” Darlisa Williams told the defendant. “I loved him, we all do, and we miss him so bad. All we have is a box of ashes and pictures of London.”

While Williams spoke, her daughter, London's mother, began screaming obscenities at Grady and interrupted the proceedings. She was eventually escorted from the courtroom by deputies.

When given a chance to allocute for his crime, Grady quickly read a written statement. "I would like to take this time to apologize to the victim's family for the tragedy that happened. I would like to take it back," he read. "I also hope and pray that someday you can forgive me."

According to the sentence handed down by Judge Carolina Lamas, Grady will serve just under 245 months behind bars with another 122 months of supervised release. Along with the 30 years for second-degree murder, Judge Lamas also sentenced Grady to 183 months for attempted murder but ruled that sentence will be served at the same time.

Grady will be given credit for 127 days already served.

In a related case, charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder are currently on hold against the defendant's father Letterance Demont Grady, who is being held in the Anoka County Jail on an unrelated charge of aggravated robbery.

