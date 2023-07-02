State, defense rest cases in Julissa Thaler murder trial

Closing arguments are set for Wednesday afternoon, with the case then going to the jury for deliberation. Thaler is charged with killing her 6-year-old son.

MINNEAPOLIS — Jurors will hear closing arguments and begin deliberating Wednesday afternoon in the murder trial of Julissa Thaler, charged with killing her young son in the midst of a custody dispute.

KARE 11's Lou Raguse says both the state and Thaler's defense team rested their cases late Wednesday morning. The defendant told Judge Jay Quam that she would not take the stand to testify on advice from her attorneys, and the defense rested without calling a single witness.

Prosecutors wrapped up their case by calling Orono police detective Kyle Kirschner, the lead investigators in the shooting death of 6-year-old Eli Hart. Raguse reports that Kirschner went over a "plethora" of details, offering compelling testimony on Google search items found on Thaler's computer and electronic devices.

Among the subjects Detective Kirschner says were searched:

How to keep child away from other parent with visitation

How to fake being home to the cops

How much blood can a 6-year-old lose

Qualifying accidental deaths

How much does life insurance pay for dead child

Kirschner also told jurors about five insurance policies attempted in Eli's name.

During cross-examination defense attorney Rebecca Noothed brought up other discovered search terms, which included questions about blood bank and Red Cross blood donations. They implied the "how much blood can a 6-year-old lose" search is out of context, and actually regarded blood donation.

Eli Hart's body was discovered in the trunk of Thaler's car on May 20, 2022 after police pulled her over for a traffic violation. The boy had been shot multiple times with a shotgun, and a weapon was also found in the trunk.

The defendant was in the midst of a custody dispute with Eli's father Tory Hart. Following Eli's death Hart sued Dakota County Social Services, alleging that employees returned his son to Thaler despite concerns of alleged drug use and deteriorating mental health.

