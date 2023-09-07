Judge dismisses Twin Metals lawsuit over proposed mine near Boundary Waters

The decision is just the latest legal finding in the ongoing battle over the planned copper-nickel mine southeast of Ely near Birch Lake.

The legal game of ping pong between Twin Metals and the U.S. Government continues following a federal judge's decision Wednesday to toss out a lawsuit filed by the mining giant over a proposed copper-nickel mine near the Boundary Waters.

In his 21-page decision U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper granted a motion by the Biden administration to dismiss the Twin Metals lawsuit filed in Aug. of 2022, which alleged that the Department of the Interior acted illegally in canceling federal mining leases that are crucial to the planned $1.7 billion mining project. Twin Metals had asked the court to order that the leases were valid so the company could proceed with the environmental review and permitting process.

The copper-nickel operation is planned for a site southwest of Ely near Birch Lake and Minnesota's prized wilderness canoe and recreation area.

In his opinion, Judge Cooper ruled the court lacks jurisdiction over two Twin Metals' claims and said the remaining two fail to actually state a claim. The judge did leave the door open for an appeal.

"Twin Metals tried to force renewal of terminated federal mining leases next to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness,” said executive director of the Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters Ingrid Lyons, reacting to Wednesday's decision. “We are one step closer to permanent protection for the Boundary Waters watershed.”

Environmental groups have been fighting Twin Metals for years, saying the risk of acid mine drainage poses an unacceptable threat to the country’s most-visited federally designated wilderness area.

Twin Metals, owned by the Chilean mining company Antofagasta, contends that its underground design and other features would prevent acid formation by limiting the exposure of sulfide-bearing ore to the effects of air and water. The company was in the early stages of seeking state permits when the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources shut down its own environmental review process in February, citing the company’s loss of its federal leases.

The company and area mining supporters argue that the project is critical for securing domestic sources of copper, nickel and other minerals needed for the expansion of wind and solar power and electric vehicles. The company says it has already invested more than $550 million in the project over the last 12 years, and that the mine would create more than 750 high-wage mining jobs plus 1,500 spinoff jobs in northeastern Minnesota.

