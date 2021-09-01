COVID-19 vaccines to be required at Orpheum, State, Pantages theatres

People 12 and older who can't be vaccinated due to medical or religious reasons can show proof of a negative PCR test instead.

MINNEAPOLIS — Guests age 12 and up at the historic Orpheum, State and Pantages theatres will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the Hennepin Theatre Trust announced Wednesday.

The Hennepin Theatre Trust said vaccine-eligible guests who are 12 years old or older will need to provide proof of vaccination. However, kids 11 and younger won't need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Regardless of age, the organization said all guests will need to wear face masks while in the venue, except while eating or drinking in designated areas.

Exemptions are in place. The organization said people 12 or older who have a "medical reason or sincerely held religious belief that prevents vaccination" can instead show proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before the event.

The policy starts Wednesday, the day of the announcement, and is set to run through Dec. 31.

"The health and safety of everyone who enters our historic theatres is of the utmost importance and concern,” reads a Wednesday press statement from Mark Nerenhausen, president and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust. "As we continue to monitor current state and national data, we want to do as much as possible to aid in reducing the risk and spread of COVID-19."