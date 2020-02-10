Minnesota ski hills prepare for winter and COVID-19 safety

The Minnesota Ski Area Association released a new list of guidelines for ski hills. Owners are also adding extra safety measures to keep customers safe.

MINNEAPOLIS — I know it’s sad to say, but you can’t deny it, the days are getting colder here in Minnesota.

Winter is on its way, but for many Minnesotans, that’s not a bad thing.

Snow on the ground means skiing and snowboarding for many winter lovers and at many ski hills they’re preparing for a busy season this year.

"Hopefully, we get some good snow,” Buck Hill CFO Nate Birr says.

At Buck Hill, they just started selling their season tickets, so they’re not as far along as they normally would be this time of year.

“We got a later start because of COVID. So, I would say we’re now up to about normal right now,” Birr says.

So, ticket sales might not be the best indication of what this season will look like.

Birr says a better indicator is how well they’re doing with equipment sales right now.

“We had our annual ski swap last weekend and they actually had their best year ever. On Friday, they did more sales than they typically do over an entire weekend,” Birr says.

"On Friday, there was a line of 50 to 60 people all day long."

So, if the ski season is even half as a good as that, Buck Hill and other ski hills will be busy this winter.

“Hopefully, that translates to a lot of people coming out here and enjoying the weather,” Birr says.

Huge crowds will create a few problems at ski hills this winter.

The Minnesota Ski Area Association recently published a new list of guidelines to keep everyone safe.

Those guidelines include some of the basics, like wearing face masks indoors and limiting group sizes, but they also include some unique guidelines that skiers and snowboarders should know.

The association says some ski hills may decide to require a reservation this winter so they can monitor their capacity.

Skiers and snowboarders are also being asked to get dressed in the parking lot.

Face masks will also be required whenever people are waiting in line, this includes the line for the ski lift outside.

Besides these statewide guidelines, individual ski hills may also have additional safety precautions in place.

Owners at Buck Hill have decided to cancel all in-person ticketing this year to keep customers safe.

“Ticketing will be all online so we won’t have people waiting in line at our ticketing office,” Birr says.

Managers are also looking at their rental procedures to reduce contact and contamination between customers.

"That's probably one of the trickier areas here because we don't have a huge rental area, it's a narrow building,” Birr says.

“We may have to move things outside in tents and use heaters.”



Birr says it's a lot of work, but it's worth it to give people a break from their problems when they need it the most.



"It's a little bit harder to get outside and find things to do and maybe skiing will be a lot of people's outlets this winter. We hope we can provide that for people," Birr says.



Besides ski hills, skating rinks will also be an escape for many people this winter.

Dawn Sommers with the Minneapolis Parks and Rec Board says plans are already underway.

“Within the next two weeks the Minneapolis Park Recreation Board staff will determine what ice rinks will be opened and what winter sport programs at our rinks will be offered,” Sommers says.

The city of Saint Paul is also setting up boards around ice rinks to get them ready for the winter.