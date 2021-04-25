Pursuit ends in crash on I-35W in Bloomington

The southbound lanes of I-35W in Bloomington were closed between American Boulevard West and 82nd Street for a couple hours on Sunday due to the crash.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A pursuit ended in a head-on crash on I-35W in Bloomington on Sunday around 5:30 p.m.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the crash caused authorities to close the southbound lanes between American Boulevard West and 82nd Street for a couple hours.

Minnesota State Patrol said the pursuit began when troopers were attempting to pull over the vehicle for a traffic stop on I-35 in Rice County. According to the Rice County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle was reported stolen in Owatonna. The driver initially stopped for the trooper but then sped off. State Patrol began pursuing but stopped due to safety concerns. Other law enforcement agencies continued to pursue the vehicle

"I was driving eastbound on 106th Street just down from here and I saw two squad cars chasing this car here. And I pulled over for them and then all of a sudden this guy, this car, went on to the exit ramp," recalled Randy Johnson. "So he went northbound on the southbound exit ramp from 106th Street heading this way. And I'm going, 'That can't be good.' Then the two squad cars stop for awhile, stop their pursuit, and then they slowly, cautiously went up and I came to check this out and see if everybody was okay."

The car crashed into a truck near I-35W and 82nd Street in Bloomington. According to the Rice County Sheriff's Office, one man was in the suspect vehicle. It's unclear how many people were in the truck.