Crash closes northbound 694 in Oakdale

Northbound 694 at County Road 14 will be temporarily closed for crews to investigate and clean up.

OAKDALE, Minn. — The State Patrol is investigating a large crash involving a semi truck and multiple vehicles in Oakdale Friday afternoon.

The crash is on northbound Highway 694 near 50th Street.

Northbound 694 at County Road 14 will be temporarily closed for crews to investigate and clean up.

The State Patrol says there are injuries in the crash but they are expected to be non-life threatening.