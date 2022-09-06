At least 1 dead after crash involving FedEx semi-truck

According to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, at least one person died in the crash, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Foliage Avenue near 307th St. W.

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — Dakota County officials say at least one person has died following a multi-vehicle crash involving a double semi-trailer FedEx truck Tuesday afternoon north of Northfield.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, the crash, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Foliage Avenue near 307th Street West in Greenvale Township, involved the semi and an SUV. Foliage Avenue was shut down as officials continue to investigate.

FedEx released this statement following the crash:

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends who are mourning their loved one lost in this accident. We are cooperating fully with investigating authorities.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

